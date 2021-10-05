Elon Musk’s rival Jeff Bezos is obsessed with SpaceX!

The rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos comes up frequently. Finally, it turned out that Blue Origin analyzed SpaceX.

The two names at the top of the list of the richest people in the world; Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos… New information is emerging about the rivalry between Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin. Finally, the secret notes of Blue Origin leaders who tried to capture SpaceX have surfaced.

About three years ago, Blue Origin officials were aware that they could not realize the vision of the company’s founder, Bebzos. Because the billionaire businessman has been talking about a world-class space transportation company for 20 years. But Bezos’ company still hasn’t even launched an orbital rocket.

SpaceX, founded by Musk, has established itself as the best rocket company all over the world. Because in 2018, the company launched 21 rockets in a single year, the record number of rockets launched by a company in a year. So what could be the solution?

As Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos rivalry heats up, moves from Blue executives

According to Ars Technica’s report, in 2018, Bob Smith, CEO of Blue Origin, found a new method. The company hired a consulting firm called Avascent to find out where SpaceX beat them. The senior leadership team at Blue Origin received a briefing after the consulting firm completed its analysis. Managers also took a lot of notes.

This nine-page note was later compiled and delivered to Smith on November 1, 2018, under the heading “Avascent Briefing Notes from the Senior Team.” Ars Technica also reached the screenshot of these notes. The rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos had increased in those years. However, it seems that this step of the managers was not a solution either.

According to the documents, Blue Origin discussed how to get the most out of its employees. Because SpaceX is known for forcing its employees to work long hours. 80-hour workweeks are quite common for completing important projects. Whereas Blue Origin has a more comfortable working environment.

One Blue Origin executive even said, “Blue is a bit lazy compared to SpaceX. Due to the nature of the job, I usually work after hours and on weekends. Blue is a ghost town on the weekends.” said.

Elon Musk is customer focused and reduces costs!

According to the documents in question, an important feature of SpaceX was its customer focus. Consultants determined that Elon Musk attaches great importance to satisfying customers and tries to provide desired services at a lower cost. A Blue Origin manager said, “They are customer oriented. We should too. In most cases, we see the customer as a nuisance.” Wrote.



First page of note sent to Bob Smith.

Avascent stated that SpaceX is trying to minimize rocket and spacecraft production costs. In Blue Origin, by contrast, cost was seen as a secondary or tertiary factor when designing vehicles. The consultants also highlighted parts at SpaceX that performed poorly at lower costs but did quite well.

During the design processes, SpaceX engineers work with the manufacturers of these parts to ensure they are produced efficiently. “Production seems to have a strong place at the table in decision-making,” one Blue Origin executive wrote. “Traditionally, the Blue team did not focus on manufacturability and cost when designing,” said another executive.

In response to Avascent’s report on SpaceX’s cost focus, Blue Origin officials also acknowledged that they did not have an effective tool for estimating costs before embarking on a project.

Jeff Bezos will be angry at this: Blue Origin executives admitted!

One executive, referring specifically to the New Glenn rocket, said, “Blue is full of poor predictions. Estimates barely cover the spot cost purchase of this material based on market price, let alone the entire piece material purchase. How did SpaceX keep its target costs? They probably did a good job of guessing.” Wrote.

Differences in thinking are the reason why Blue Origin doesn’t focus on costs. When Musk founded SpaceX in 2002, he only invested $100 million in the company and only became a billionaire years later. SpaceX had to win commercial and government launch contracts to survive. So he tried to cut costs.

In contrast, Blue Origin started out as a think tank in 2000. Jeff Bezos was already very wealthy, and by the mid-2010s he was ready to dedicate $1 billion a year in personal funds to keep Blue Origin afloat. SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell also touched on this difference in philosophy in 2019.

In addition, the consultants said that SpaceX attaches importance to the recruitment of new graduates and interns. They noted that the young engineers saw SpaceX as the “Harvard of rocketry.” Blue Origin executives, on the other hand, the appendix emphasized that the rate of new graduates and interns is only 1.7 percent.

However, the consultants also wrote that Elon Musk’s vision of settling on Mars inspired employees and youth. On top of that, a Blue Origin manager suggested that they could do something similar with the idea of settling on the Moon.