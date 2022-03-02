Elon Musk’s Response to US President Biden, Who ‘Excluded’ Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to Biden after US President Joe Biden once again excluded Tesla in his comments on the electric car industry. The tension between Musk and Biden showed that it continues with this sharing.

US President Joe Biden and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have begun to reflect the high blood pressure between each other on social media in recent weeks. President Biden did not mention Tesla’s name in his previous statements about the electric car industry in the country, and as a result, Elon Musk reacted.

Today, this tension has a new fruit. President Joe Biden did not include the name of Elon Musk or Tesla in his new post about the electric car industry in the country. Upon this sharing, Elon Musk responded to Joe Biden’s share, showing that Tesla is ahead of both companies.

Shared by Joe Biden

Ford invests $11 billion to produce electric vehicles and creates 11,000 jobs across the country.

GM is making the largest investment in its history: It invests $7 billion in electric vehicles, creates 4,000 jobs in Michigan.

Elon Musk’s answer:

Tesla has created more than 50,000 US jobs to manufacture electric vehicles and is investing more than twice as much as GM + Ford. [to the person controlling this account]

The tension between Elon Musk and Joe Biden actually came when Biden first met with GM and Ford CEOs and made a brief press release. After the statements in this meeting, where Tesla was excluded, Musk said the words “moist sock puppet in the form of a human” for Joe Biden on Twitter.