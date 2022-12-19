Elon Musk’s Poll Asks Users If He Should Resign As CEO of Twitter, 57.5% Voted For

What just happened? Since half of Twitter’s employees were laid off or left the company after the arrival of Elon Musk, it seems that the next position that the company can take is CEO. Earlier today, Musk tweeted a poll asking if he should step down as boss. At the moment, more than 17.5 million people have voted, and “Yes” has gained 57.5% of the votes.

Twitter has been chaotic since Musk came to power just over 50 days ago: the dismissal of executives and half of the staff, confusion with the verified account/Twitter Blue, lawsuits, the EU warning about helping Vladimir Putin, the departure of advertisers, the fight against Apple and the blocking of accounts, including journalists.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

About 14 hours ago, Musk tweeted another poll that will influence decisions at one of his companies. he sold a tenth of his Tesla shares based on the results of the 2021 poll and reinstated Twitter accounts, including Donald Trump’s account, last month after more people voted yes. “Should I resign as head of Twitter? I agree with the results of this survey,” Musk wrote.

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Responding to later tweets, Musk said: “Nobody wants to work who can really keep Twitter alive. There is no successor.” He also repeated the threat of bankruptcy, which was raised in November: “And he [Twitter] has been on the fast track to bankruptcy since May.”

As in the case when Musk sold his Tesla shares, there are claims that the decision to dismiss the CEO was made before the publication of the survey. “I assume that he [Musk] is being pressured by investors to resign, and he is using this poll to give the impression that he is following the will of the people, and not the will of those who pay his bills,” said a former Twitter employee. BBC.

Should I run Twitter ? — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) December 19, 2022

The one who will change the Musk (Snoop Dogg?) As CEO, he will have a hard job, especially since the second richest person in the world will still be the owner of the platform, so the new boss will probably have to follow Musk’s policy and strategy for Twitter. It’s unclear whether replacing Musk as CEO will calm nervous advertisers.

Musk’s abandonment of his duties on Twitter will be good news for Tesla shareholders. The electric car’s stock price has more than halved this year as investors worry that Twitter’s troubles are a major distraction for Musk. He also sold $40 billion worth of Tesla stock over the past 12 months to pay Twitter bills. Tesla shares rose almost 5% in pre-market trading today.