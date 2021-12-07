Elon Musk’s Neuralink Chip Can Be Tested On People In 2022

Elon Musk: An investor posted today on Twitter that the Neuralink company plans to test brain chips in people within the next year. The company belongs to businessman Elon Musk, known for his ambitious plans.

Marked in the tweet, the manager wrote: “I’m definitely not saying that we can definitely do this, but I’m increasingly confident that it will be possible.” Despite the statements, an official statement from the company has not yet been issued.

Breaking: @elonmusk says @neuralink plans to implant devices in humans by next year & is "cautiously optimistic" that they can restore full-body functionality for tetraplegics & quadriplegics. "Our standards for implanting the devices are higher than what the FDA requires." — Stock Talk Weekly (@stocktalkweekly) December 7, 2021

Founded in 2016, Neuralink aims to develop chips that can be implanted in the brains of human beings, allowing direct interaction with computers. With this, they hope to advance in the treatment of people with quadriplegia and diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Less than a year ago, tests with monkeys allowed primates to play video games (the Pong game) using only their minds. Despite impressing the public, the results fell short of expectations for some scientists.

Now the company seems to be optimistic about the results obtained. Recently entrepreneurs raised 200 million dollars in investments. According to the tweet published, Neuralink has research quality standards higher than those required by the FDA (US equivalent to Anvisa), the body responsible for authorizing this type of research.

However, even with the tests passing, the implementation of a technology like this should take some time. In addition, Neuralink faces competition from other companies in the sector, which are at the forefront in the development of this technology.