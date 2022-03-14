Elon Musk’s Movie That Will Angry Netflix

In a new statement on Twitter, Elon Musk targeted Netflix, the world’s most popular online series and movie platform. Sharing a post about the Ukraine-Russia war, Musk’s statement was quite remarkable…

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has created one of the main items of our agenda today. Because Musk, who made statements about inflation and cryptocurrencies in the morning hours, was on the agenda a while ago when he invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a one-on-one fight. Not content with these, Musk also occasionally hit Netflix. We don’t know why Elon Musk is full of anger today, but it’s okay to say that we are left alone…

Most internet users know. Netflix, the world’s most popular online series and movie platform, takes care to include characters from all races and sexual orientations in its productions. The sharing made by Elon Musk was exactly for this sensitivity of Netflix. To be frank, Elon Musk has shown that he does not take the Russia-Ukraine war seriously, especially with the statements he made today.

Here is Elon Musk’s Netflix post on Twitter:

“While Netflix waits for the war to end to film a black Ukrainian man’s love for a transgender Russian soldier…”

The photo in the post on Twitter was in the TV series Narcos, which tells about the life of Pablo Escobar, one of the most famous drug lords in the world… Musk has created a completely different discussion about the war by using this photo, which is known as a meme on the internet and you can see it anywhere at any time. …