Elon Musk’s latest exchange surprised: Dogecoin Falls!

Being a fan of Dogecoin (DOGE), Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who managed to create fluctuations in the crypto market with his Twitter posts, has recently become interested in Twitter itself. Trying to gain access to the entire Twitter, Elon Musk encountered a practice known to Twitter’s management as “shadow ban”.

This time, the target of the CEO of SomanewsTesla was Bill Gates, who is among the richest businessmen in the world, like himself, and the founder of Microsoft. Elon Musk, who shared the Microsoft founder’s navel problem with a humorous image, saying, “If you need to lose a miss quickly,” must have crossed the boundaries, as he provoked the wrath of the Twitter administration and met with a “shadow ban.”

While these events were taking place, Dogecoin, Elon Musk’s favorite dog-themed meme coin, upset its investors in the market. According to CoinMarketCap, at the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.1351, losing more than 5% weekly. It seems that the exchange of Elon Musk and the blocking he faced this time did not pay off with dog money.

What is a shadow ban?

Shadow ban, also called hidden ban, ghost ban, or hidden comment, is the practice of blocking or partially blocking a user or content in an area of an online community so that the user cannot easily see it. For example, blocked comments posted on a blog or on a media website will no longer be visible to other users visiting the site.

Twitter applies a secret ban method, which we call “shadow ban”, to accounts that tweet a lot or discover that they have started following a large number of accounts. A person faced with this ban should check the sites created for this purpose to find out if a shadow ban is applied to them.

