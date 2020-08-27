Elon Musk’s fortune exceeds $ 100 billion

On Wednesday (26), Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, became the fourth person to be part of the select group of centibilionários on the planet. According to Bloomberg, the entrepreneur’s net worth exceeded $ 100 billion, after a rise in the shares of his automaker.

Musk’s wealth has skyrocketed since the beginning of the year, thanks to the surge in Tesla’s shares, which grew 400% in 2020. In January, he had 38.7 million shares, valued at $ 16.2 billion. In June, when it had 40.4 million shares, this amount represented US $ 87 billion.

As a result, his fortune increased by more than $ 73 billion from January onwards, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which lists the 500 richest people in the world, growth that is only lower than the first place in the ranking.

The survey carried out by the publication also shows that many of the people included in this group of billionaires saw their fortunes increase during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. While countries recorded a record drop in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and millions of jobs were lost, the richest have accumulated a profit of $ 809 billion so far, according to the vehicle.

Jeff Bezos Net Worth Also Increased

On the same day that the owner of SpaceX saw its wealth increase, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also celebrated a record high in his company’s stock. With that, the wealth of the richest man in the world has now exceeded US $ 200 billion, equivalent to more than R $ 1 trillion.

In addition to Bezos and Musk, the Centibilionaires Club currently consists of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Their net assets amount to US $ 124 billion and US $ 115 billion, respectively.



