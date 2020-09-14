Elon Musk’s Electric Vehicle Response to Bill Gates

Answering a question on Twitter after Bill Gates said that electric vehicles cannot be a good alternative for long-distance travel, Elon Musk stated that Bill Gates had no idea about this.

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, one of the largest technology companies in the world, and also one of the richest people in the world, made words about electric vehicles in an article he wrote on his blog called GatesNotes on August 24, which automotive manufacturers would not like.

In his article, Gates stated that electric vehicles are a good alternative for short-distance journeys, but stated that electric vehicles will probably never be a practical solution for 18-wheel trucks, cargo ships and passenger planes. As you can imagine, these explanations did not please those who saw the future in electric vehicles.

A Twitter user recently tweeted Elon Musk, the first name that comes to mind when it comes to electric vehicles, asking what Bill Gates thinks about what he said about electric trucks. Musk, one of the most colorful names on Twitter, used the expressions “He (Bill Gates) has no idea” to this question very calmly.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, which is the pioneer of the electric car industry, believes that not only passenger cars, but almost every fossil fuel-powered vehicle can run on electricity. At this point, Musk even introduced the Tesla Semi-Truck, an electric truck that can be used in cargo transportation.

Why does Bill Gates see electric vehicles inadequate over long distances?

According to Bill Gates, the biggest obstacle for electric vehicles to replace fossil fuel vehicles is current battery technology. Gates; He states that as the load of the vehicles increases, they need a larger battery, the larger the battery, the greater the weight, and the greater the weight, the larger the battery is needed.

According to Gates, the paradox is the biggest obstacle for electric vehicles to travel long distances. Gates thinks biofuels like ethanol are the number one alternative for fossil fuel vehicles, at least for now. Considering that the automotive industry is slowly shifting to electric vehicles, we can say that the manufacturers do not agree with Gates.



