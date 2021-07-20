Elon Musk Wishes Jeff Bezos Luck Before the Blue Origin Flight

Elon Musk: Rivalry aside, Elon Musk wished Jeff Bezos luck before the former Amazon CEO’s first flight into space. The launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket takes place this Tuesday morning (20).

Musk, CEO of SpaceX, wrote “Good luck tomorrow!” in response to a post from the rival space company on Twitter. The original publication announced that Bezos and the rest of the crew had completed training prior to space travel.

Musk vs. bezos

The relationship between billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos has always been troubled. Something that can be summed up in a battle of egos and provocations that lasts 15 years.

For example, the CEO of SpaceX accused the former Amazon leader of being an “imitator”. As well, the entrepreneur said that the rival’s rocket “doesn’t go up anymore” and joked about Bezos’ leaked “nudes”.

On the other hand, Bezos never gave in to Musk’s teasing. In general, the founder of Blue Origin has always maintained a respectful attitude towards competitors in the “new space race”.

Blue Origin Flight

Bezos and three others, including American aviator Wally Funk, will fly to the edge of space in the New Shepard rocket. The short trip will last 11 minutes, according to information from the aerospace company.

Thus, the crew must float in zero gravity for three minutes. This should happen when the spacecraft reaches a height of about 100 kilometers above the Earth’s surface.

Finally, the Blue Origin flight marks the second milestone for the commercialization of space travel this month. Richard Branson, CEO of Virgin Galactic, became the first billionaire to reach the fringe of space on July 11th.