Elon Musk, Who Lost $ 9.1 Billion This Year, Fell In The List Of The World’s Richest People

Elon Musk lost the title of being the second richest person in the world after the recent events. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk has lost $ 9.1 billion since January, becoming the third richest person in the world. However, despite this, Elon Musk‘s fortune is still over $ 160 billion.

Elon Musk, who has been the focus of reactions in countries with his recent statements, is probably not very happy these days. According to a report in Bloomberg, Elon Musk‘s assets have dropped around 24 percent since January. This situation worked best for Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world. According to the latest data, Elon Musk is now the third richest person in the world.

According to Bloomberg, there are different reasons for Elon Musk‘s loss of money. One of them, as you can imagine, is the events in the crypto money markets. In addition, the decrease in Tesla shares directly affects Elon Musk‘s assets. But to be honest, Elon Musk is still richer than many countries, even though he has lost billions of dollars.

Elon Musk‘s fortune is around $ 160.6 billion

According to the latest data in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk has lost $ 9.1 billion since January. However, the entrepreneur, who still has an astonishing fortune, currently has around $ 160.6 billion. So who got involved in the rivalry between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos?

According to the latest data, the second richest person in the world is now Bernard Arnault. Bernard Arnault, who serves as the president of LVMH, the rooftop company of luxury brands, has surpassed Elon Musk by a small margin. According to the latest data, Jeff Bezos’ current assets are over $ 190 billion.