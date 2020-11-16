Elon Musk: what would a Tesla mask look like?

The British company LeaseFetcher, which acts as a kind of virtual car dealership, launched the idea of ​​a different product in the air: a mask to help reduce contagion by covid-19. The curious thing about this story? The accessory received the creative name “Elon Mask”, a joke with the name of Tesla’s entrepreneur and CEO, Elon Musk.

“Elon Musk is not a fan of traditional N95 masks. So, what would a ‘less expensive’ mask be like?”, Asks the brand when presenting the product, and suggesting that the community convince the entrepreneur on its Twitter account to make this concept a reality.

The project does not even exist yet and is another pitch launched by Musk, who has even launched a bottle of tequila under the name of Tesla. He is also a denialist of the seriousness of the pandemic, having even declared that car accidents caused more deaths. In the past few days, however, he tested positive for covid-19, reported symptoms similar to a cold and should be in isolation for a few days.

Meet the mask

The Elon Mask would be a mix of security, modern looks and technology. The colors are similar to those adopted by the automaker’s visual identity, including the logo on the rear.

The HEPA filter removes 99.97% of the particles that would be breathed, a distance alert emits a light to identify approaches and the object would even have “levels” of protection, for times when you are in less unsafe environments. In the largest of them, a display that acts as a Face Shield prevents any kind of contact. A kind of sound amplifier better communicates with other people, even if you are using the accessory.

On the LeaseFetcher website, you can check out more photos and information about the concept, in addition to generating a ready message in English to be sent to Musk’s profile.



