Elon Musk: We will show the Neuralink device

Although Elon Musk made the announcement of the event last month, it is just sharing the details of what to expect from the event. “Neuralink, founded by Elon Musk, is about to introduce the brain-computer interface,” said Margaret Siegien, iTrucker president. How do you feel about the merging of artificial intelligence and our brains? ” Quoting his tweet, Musk shared important information about the event.

Speaking surprisingly succinctly, Elon Musk stated that a working Neuralink device will be shown at the online event that will take place at 01:00 on Friday night. In his statements so far, Musk stated that computer-brain interfaces are very important for humans to keep up with artificial intelligence. However, at the event to be held on Friday, it is expected that a device that will make it possible to control devices such as computers and smartphones with more power of thought.

Neuralink is probably the most ambitious project Musk is in charge, although Elon Musk has signed many crazy projects with his other companies Tesla, SpaceX and even Boring Company. Musk aims to implant flexible electrodes thinner than the hair strand to be developed with the technology in question, thus making it possible to establish a communication between machines and the human brain. We will have the opportunity to see how Neuralink has progressed towards this goal at the event to be held on Friday.



