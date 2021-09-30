Elon Musk Warns: Do Nothing

Elon Musk, who is often on the agenda with his social media posts, came to the agenda again with a warning about crypto money.

Tesla and SapceX CEO Elon Musk continues to come up with crypto money statements. Generally speaking about Bitcoin and Dogecoin, the CEO often expresses his support for these currencies. Speaking once again at an event he attended, the famous billionaire warned governments.

Cryptocurrencies, which have been on the agenda in many countries recently, are being talked about more than ever. Almost every day, there are statements from a country that support or ban crypto. Drawing attention to the increasing tension recently, Elon Musk made remarkable statements. Here are the details…

According to Elon Musk, there is no escape from cryptocurrencies

Speaking at the CodeCon conference, Elon Musk made some statements about cryptocurrencies, according to Reuters. Speaking especially about the recent banning attempts, the famous billionaire said, “It is not possible for me to destroy cryptocurrencies. But it is possible to slow the progress of cryptocurrencies,” he said.

To the governments of the world, “Do nothing.” The famous billionaire, who made the call, emphasized that there is no point in delaying the inevitable. In addition, Musk underlined that he does not see himself as a crypto money expert. However, despite this statement, millions still continue to see the Tesla CEO as an investment advisor.

So what do you think about this subject? Is Elon Musk right about this? Or should governments continue their war against cryptocurrencies? Do not forget to share your views with us in the comments section.