Elon Musk Wants To Build Tesla On Mars In 40 Years

Elon Musk: Famous billionaire Elon Musk, who came to the agenda with his dreams and did not stay idle to realize them, announced a new dream about Mars. According to the statement, Musk wants to see at least one Tesla factory on Mars before he dies.

Nusret Gökçe, who we know with the meat restaurant chain that has spread to the world, has recently come to the fore with the statements “I will open the first restaurant in space”. So, will Elon Musk fall under these ambitious statements? Don’t worry, it’s gone.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced the extraordinary step he wants to take by taking advantage of the blessings of these two companies. According to the statement, Musk wants to build Tesla factories on Mars and see Tesla manufactured on the Red Planet before he dies.

“Before I die, I would like to see a Tesla factory on Mars”

Elon Musk, who has repeatedly stated that he has plans and dreams to colonize Mars, made ambitious statements at the shareholder meeting held in Texas, USA recently. The famous billionaire received a question from the audience about when Tesla will produce vehicles off the planet. Stating that the idea of ​​​​a factory outside the world will not be realized in the near future, Musk said that such a possibility still exists.

Tesla currently has 4 production facilities, three in the USA and one in China. Two facilities, one in Texas and one in Berlin, the German capital, are under construction to start production. According to Elon Musk, “We are years behind Tesla’s first off-planet factory”. But why not in the future? The famous billionaire explains his desire to build his cars on Mars with these words: “I mean, I’d like to see one before I die. It would be great. It would be great if we could build it in 40 years before I die.”