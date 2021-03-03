Elon Musk wants to build a city in Texas

Entrepreneur Elon Musk now wants to build a city. The billionaire’s new idea is to incorporate a territory in the USA together with other properties, and create a new municipality that is in Texas, more specifically in the base region of the space exploration company SpaceX.

According to the Business Insider website, Musk has already consulted with Cameron County on the feasibility of the construction. However, no formal proposal has been made so far, and it is a mandatory step for the legal initiation of the process.

The entrepreneur’s idea is to name the city Starbase – “stellar base”, in a free translation into Portuguese, and the main SpaceX spacecraft under development is called the Starship.

In the middle of nowhere?

In fact, Musk would not build everything from scratch: the goal is to incorporate an existing community, called Boca Chica Village, along with other neighboring territories.

Boca Chica does not officially belong to any city and is basically formed to serve the industrial interests of the region, housing SpaceX manufacturing and launch facilities since 2014.

According to some documents from the beginning of 2021, the village may even gain a system for obtaining energy from natural gas with financing from the company. As the bureaucratic part has not yet started to be solved, the incorporation still has nothing to start.