Elon Musk Unveils New ‘Super Heavy’ Thrusters on Twitter

Elon Musk: We have not heard from the Super Heavy Booster, a rocket developed by SpaceX and one of the promises for ambitious space travel, for some time now. However, Elon Musk, CEO of the company, decided to share, this Tuesday (3), on his Twitter profile, unpublished materials that showcase the new thrusters.

In his post, the billionaire suggests that the equipment is being assembled for later orbital launch. In addition, a video shows the equipment positioned on a huge haul truck and how impressive its dimensions are.

technical decisions

It is known that the giant device will be responsible for sending Starship ships to the skies and, after that, completing missions with a vertical landing – enabling the reuse of devices with astronomical prices.

Responding to a follower’s question, Elon explains why the grid fins, black structures seen in the photo below, are not evenly spaced like those of the Falcon 9 rocket.

According to the businessman, the Super Heavy Booster’s tilt control requires much more force, as well as the greater proximity between the fins or their implementations in other points of the equipment, reducing the operating efficiency. Soon, adjustments were needed.

“However, very good aerodynamic control can technically be achieved with just two grid fins, with some effect on precision,” adds the CEO – implying that research related to improving the technology has not stopped there.