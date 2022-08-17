Elon Musk tweeted that he was buying a major sports team

Business magnate and multi-billionaire Elon Musk claims that he plans to acquire a strong Premier League team, Manchester United.

The CEO of Tesla shared his intentions on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“Also, I’m buying Manchester United, welcome,” Musk wrote after tweeting about his political beliefs.

It is unclear whether Musk is serious about buying a world-famous football club, but there is no doubt that he has the capital for this.

The eccentric billionaire is the richest man in the world, his fortune is estimated at $ 270.1 billion, according to Forbes. Manchester United is valued at about $4.6 billion.

Manchester United Plc is a group of owners that currently controls a football club led by co–chairmen Joel and Evie Glazer.

This possible change of ownership will be another breakthrough in the already chaotic start of Manchester United’s 2022-2023 campaign. Despite a host of talents (including international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo), the Red Devils started the season with two disappointing defeats.

Will Musk agree with this possible purchase?