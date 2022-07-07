Elon Musk tweeted for this Altcoin: big support!

Elon Musk The Boring Company (TBC) has begun allowing its customers to pay for trips to the Las Vegas Loop transit system using Dogecoin (DOGE). In his final comments on this issue, Musk reaffirmed his support for the DOJU. Here are the details…

Elon Musk shares support for DOJA

Kriptokoin.com As we have reported, Elon Musk’s company, TBC, supports DOJA and Loop payments. Responding to a CNN article about the announcement, Elon Musk tweeted that he supports DOGA wherever possible. Elon Musk’s open support for Dogecoin began on April 2, 2019, when he tweeted that Dogecoin could become his favorite cryptocurrency.

The boring company has not officially approved the new payment method. However, Elon Musk backed this up with his response: “We support Dog wherever we can.” Despite Musk’s support for the meme coin, the DoJ exited at $0.06924. It experienced a modest rally of just 3 percent. was short-lived because in the last 24 hours the price had dropped to $0.06818.

Musk’s tweets about DOGE have often caused its price to skyrocket. Notably, the price of Dogecoin rose by 11 percent when Musk’s Tesla announced that it would accept DOGE as payment for Tesla products. Similarly, the price of Doge rose by 7 percent when Musk announced that he would not sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and Doge assets despite high inflation. The last time the Twitter board of directors announced it would agree to Musk’s Twitter ownership deal, Dog’s price was up 27 percent.