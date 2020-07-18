Elon Musk Tweeted, Dogecoin Bounced

With Musk’s tweet, DOGE price increased by 13 percent.

Dogecoin, one of the most well-known altcoins in the crypto money markets, has also achieved a significant price increase.

Dogecoin, which experienced a 100 percent increase after a video shared on TikTok earlier this month, caught the rally after the tweet by Elon Musk.

Musk, founder of companies like Tesla and SpaceX, shared a ‘caps’ from his official Twitter account. DOGE price increased to $ 0.003380 after this tweet of Musk, who added an image showing that the Dogecoin standard will overturn the global finance system.

DOGE, which has increased by 14 percent in the last 24 hours, has managed to reach 37 Sat against Bitcoin.

1 Dollar Claims Flared

This is not Musk’s first post on Dogecoin. The successful entrepreneur previously updated the information section on his Twitter account as ‘CEO of Dogecoin’.

After this tweet, the familiar names of the crypto money community made a situation assessment. It was stated in the tweets that the DOGE price will increase to 1 dollar sooner or later and Musk can provide it. Meltem Demirörs, CSO of Coinshares company, which is also among the important figures of the sector, quoted Musk’s tweet and said, “I can not stand 2020 anymore.”



