Elon Musk tunnel company opens first line in Las Vegas

Elon Musk: The Boring Company, a company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, opened the first circuit at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The space is a testament to the design of underground car tunnels that will ease congestion in large cities.

With two parallel tunnels totaling 2.7 km, the underground transport system has two stations on the surface and one underground. Then, two tunnels complete the network and connect the three stops.

According to the Boring Company, the project had a cost of US $ 47 million – about R $ 265 million. The structure of the LVCC Loop, as the transport system was named, was built over a period of one year.

Without causing road closures or disturbing buildings in the region, more than 100,000 people were involved in the construction of the tunnels and stations. The first part of the project was completed in February 2020, before the covid-19 pandemic.

The Boring Company’s circuit will be used in future events at the LVCC. Thus, it will make it easier for visitors to move around the pavilions of the huge convention center in Las Vegas.

At the moment, a fleet of 62 electric vehicles from the Tesla automaker operates in the underground transport system. Then, a journey that would take 45 minutes of walking can be done in a trip of just two minutes.

Really fast shipping

Mike Akers, transportation specialist at Review Journal, attended the LVCC Loop opening event. According to the journalist, the cars travel at an average speed of 56 km / h – much faster than what is seen in the video above.

There is still no information on when the underground tunnel system will be fully operational at the LVCC. Possibly, this will happen in the first events after the end of the covid-19 pandemic.