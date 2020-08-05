Elon Musk to Europe “Likely” A Smaller Cybertruck

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, answered a question posed to him on Twitter. Musk said the Cybertruck will “likely” be sold in the European market with a smaller model.

New information continues to come for the electric vehicle Cybertruck, which Tesla will release in the upcoming period and will re-create all our perceptions in the automotive sector. Finally, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, said that a smaller version of Cybertruck will be produced for the European market.

Answering the question “will there be a smaller version of Cybertruck for the EU” addressed to him on Twitter as “most likely”, Musk has confirmed that a smaller vehicle will come in size even if its design is the same as Cybertruck.

Small cars, which are especially important for urban use, provide important convenience both for easy parking and for easier access through narrow spaces. Considering the body of Cybertruck, we can predict that there will be some difficulties in the city.

Pickups in the USA are bigger

Actually, it is not surprising that Cybertruck came to Europe in a small form. While pickup-style vehicles generally sold in the USA have much larger cuses, more modest models are preferred in the EU market.

More than 200,000 people pre-order

The new electric pickup Cybertruck, introduced last year, has received pre-orders of more than 200 thousand people in this process. Cybertruck, which is highly appreciated both for its design and power, seems to continue to attract attention no matter what size it comes out.



