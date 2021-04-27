Elon Musk Threw Jeff Bezos: He Couldn’t Lift It!

Elon Musk threw Jeff Bezos. The rivalry between Jeff Bezos, the richest businessperson in the world, and Elon Musk, who is in second place, often comes to light with mutual harsh messages or jokes. Elon Musk has promoted Jeff Bezos’ company Blue Origin, who reacted to NASA’s agreement with SpaceX for the Moon mission, with a post on his Twitter account.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) made its decision yesterday for the manned landing mission Atlantis on the Moon and chose SpaceX. Blue Orijin was also competing for NASA’s project, which signed a $ 2.9 billion deal with SpaceX. SpaceX will design the Starship rocket to be used in NASA’s Moon project under the agreement.

Blue Origin reacted strongly to NASA

Upon NASA’s agreement with SpaceX, aviation and space research company Blue Origin reacted to NASA. In a statement sent to AFP, the company said that NASA made a mistake while evaluating SpaceX’s offer. “NASA made an erroneous purchase for its Human Landing System program.” made the claim.

Blue Origin claimed that NASA was eliminating competitive opportunities, significantly narrowing its supply base, and delaying the U.S. Lunar mission. The company not only reacted, but also complained to the US Government Accountability Office. The application was made by Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith. In addition, the company is NASA’s Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and other tech companies such as Draper also misbehaved in the process of evaluating their projects.

Blue Origin said the development of the Starship launch vehicle will also take a long time. “Prototypes of the rocket are currently being tested in Texas, but recent tests have resulted in spectacular explosions,” the company said. made a statement in the form. In addition, he stated that it is risky for NASA to choose only one space company. He argued because NASA was putting the project at risk because it lacked a backup plan.

Elon Musk made a reference to Blue Origin

Following Blue Origin’s reaction to NASA, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent a slang message on Twitter. Elon Musk replied “Can’t get it up (to orbit)” in the tweet of a journalist who shared the Blue Origin’s objection. Bezos or his company has not yet responded to Elon Musk’s message.