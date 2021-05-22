Elon Musk: The Real Battle Between Fiat and Crypto Money

Elon Musk’s statements about cryptocurrencies continue. Adding a new one to his views on cryptocurrencies today, Musk answered a question that the cryptocurrency community was angry with him. Implying that the community should not be angry with him, Musk said that the main battle is between fiat and cryptocurrencies and that he supports cryptocurrencies when everything is taken into account:

The true battle is between fiat & crypto. On balance, I support the latter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2021