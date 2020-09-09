Elon Musk, the man who lost the most money

Elon Musk, who lost $ 16.5 billion from his fortune with the crash of Tesla shares on the last day of the stock market, made history as the person who lost the most money in a day. The person who followed Elon Musk was Jeff Bezos, the richest person in the world.

Nikola Corp., one of Tesla’s biggest competitors in the USA. and General Motors Co.’s partnership caused Tesla shares to crash in the New York stock market. Of course, Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, was seriously affected by this decline.

Elon musk, the sixth richest person in the world according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index and the eighth richest person according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List, has a fortune of over $ 16 billion on the last stock day ($ 16.3 billion according to Bloomberg, according to Forbes. 16.5 billion dollars) lost.

When we look at the wealth changes of the 10 richest people in the world in the last stock market day, we see that 9 out of 10 richest people according to Bloomberg and 8 out of 10 richest people according to Forbes experienced serious losses in their wealth.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is the richest person in the world with a total fortune of $ 185 billion, is the most losing name after Elon Musk with a loss of $ 7.9 billion on the last stock market day.



