Elon Musk, Test Drive with Volkswagen ID.3

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, the first company that comes to mind when it comes to electric cars, also met with Volkswagen Group chief executive Herbert Diess at Braunschweig Airport during his last visit to Germany, and the first electric vehicle on the MEB platform made a short test drive with the ID.3, which will be the car.

Herbert Diess, one of the top names of Volkswagen management, gathered the footage of his test drive with Elon Musk in a short video and shared it on his LinkedIn profile. The video, which is also shared from the Volkswagen Group’s official Twitter account, includes the jokes between Musk and Diess and Musk’s views on IS.3.

According to Musk, the steering wheel of the ID.3 is pretty good for a non-sporty car. However, even though Diess tried to lower Musk’s expectations by saying, “This is a mainstream car, not a racing machine,” Musk said, “I just want to see what the momentum is like. What could be the worst? ” jokingly pushes ID.3 “a little”.

Diess shared more details about the meeting under the video and said, “Thanks for the visit, Elon, I hope you enjoy the video.” After conveying that Musk criticized the ID.3’s torque at high speeds after his words, “I told you; yes, we are on a runway but no need to take off. This is not a sports car. You should try Porsche Taycan for that. ” used the expressions.

Elon Musk’s Volkswagen ID.3 test drive video



