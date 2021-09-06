Elon Musk: Tesla Cybertuck Doesn’t Hit The Market Until The End of 2022

Elon Musk: After announcing last month that production of the Cybertruck electric pickup would be pushed back to 2022, Tesla has now given yet another hint as to when that will actually occur. According to the Electrek website, CEO Elon Musk himself held an internal meeting on Thursday (2) in which he updated the futuristic pickup truck production schedule for the end of 2022.

It is undeniable that there is great expectation for the delivery of Cybertruck to the market, not only because it is Tesla’s first pickup, but also because of the great demand for this model of electric vehicle in the US today. This may have led the company to postpone confirming the postponement of production, even after Musk warned that production would face some obstacles in manufacturing the unprecedented steel exoskeleton.

Not even during the release of the (great) financial results for the second quarter of 2021 did Tesla comment, limiting itself to informing that the production of Cybertuck would have started at Gigafactory Texas, “after Model Y”, referring to the compact electric SUV of brand. Official confirmation of the postponement only came a few weeks later, when the company reported that Cybertruck had been delayed to 2022.

What changes with Elon Musk’s statement?

Although the pickup ordering page on Tesla’s website was corrected, confirming that the vehicle will be available as soon as “production approaches in 2022”, the question remained in which month of 2022 (and if) the company could start the Cybertruck deliveries. But sources linked to Electrek said that at Thursday’s meeting, Musk was emphatic that Tesla did not expect to start production of the car until the end of 2022.

Still, the flamboyant CEO didn’t lose face and stated: “It will be a special project. Like a flaw in the Matrix. As if Neo had a car”, joked Musk, referring to the well-known movie.