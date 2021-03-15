Elon Musk takes over as Tesla’s ‘King of Technology’

In addition to co-founder and CEO, Elon Musk won another position at Tesla: “King of Technology”. The American automaker presented the exaggerated title in a document from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The internal joke also extended to CFO Zach Kirkhorn. Now, the executive is listed as “Master of the Currency” of the electric vehicle brand.

“As of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn were changed to King of Technology and Master of Currency, respectively. Elon and Zach will maintain the respective positions of executive director and financial director ”, reveals the announcement.

Anyone who has read the books or watched the Game of Thrones TV series will notice that the titles are references to official positions in the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Thus, it is as if Tesla became one of the houses in the universe created by the writer George R. R. Martin.

The new joke increases Elon Musk’s reputation as a “corporate joke”. Once again, it breaks the paradigm of the ideal posture of the traditional chief executive of a large company.

New President of Tesla’s Truck Division

Jokes aside, the same document also revealed a serious job change at Tesla. On the 11th, the automaker made Jerome Guillen official as president of the truck division.

The executive is known for being the head of the Model S program during a crucial moment of the brand between 2010 and 2013. Before working at Tesla, Guillen was an engineer for the German Daimler and led the development of the Cascadia truck model.

In 2018, Guillen was promoted to automotive president and took charge of all automotive operations and program management for the automaker. With that, he was considered the most important executive of the company after Elon Musk.