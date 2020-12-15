Elon Musk Supports Players In Cyberpunk 2077 Debate

Elon Musk, who is often on the agenda with his contrary statements and discourses, this time came up with Cyberpunk 2077. Elon Musk shared two “critical” images under the post of CD PROEJKT RED, where he apologized to the players.

Cyberpunk 2077, which has been in development for 8 years, was presented to the players after many delays. Cyberpunk 2077, not only the most anticipated game of the year but perhaps the last years, came on the market with some problems and errors.

While the problems and bugs in the game are relatively acceptable in the PC version, they have infuriated fans who have been waiting for the game on the console side for years. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game hit the ground on Metacritic, with players scoring 2.9 / 10 and 3.9 / 10 respectively.

Elon Musk on the players’ front in Cyberpunk 2077 debates

In Metacritic, more than 3,300 reviews were entered for the PlayStation 4 version of the game, with more than 2,700 negative reviews. In the Xbox One version, 1.3 thousand of more than 2.1 thousand reviews made negative evaluations.

For a little comparison, the PC version of the game received 15.3 thousand reviews and almost 10 thousand of them are positive. Even these evaluation figures in Metacritic actually reveal how bad the game performed on consoles.

CD PROJEKT RED shared a statement from the official Twitter account of Cyberpunk 2077 after the game’s poor performance on consoles. In the statement made, it was announced that an update was published to fix the errors and crashes in the game while apologizing to the players, and another update will be released within 1 week. It was also stated that two large patches will be sent to the game in January and February.

One of the people who commented on the apology Tweet, which was quoted more than 13 thousand times and gave more than 10 thousand replies, was the famous businessperson Elon Musk. Musk shared a screenshot of a user’s complaint about the game on the game’s subreddit page, in a comment under the statement. While Musk’s answer received more than 20,000 likes, it was Retweeted more than 800 times.

Musk, known for his contradictory rhetoric and exits, did not stop there. Elon Musk also shared the above image, featuring the character of Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, in The Office series, “mocking” the overly detailed character creation screen in Cyberpunk 2077.



