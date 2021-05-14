Elon Musk Started To Work With The DOGE Team

Elon Musk announced that he started working with the team that developed Dogecoin (DOGE) to make transactions more efficient. Elon Musk made new statements today in the morning after announcing that Tesla has suspended vehicle sales with Bitcoin.

“I believe in cryptocurrencies.” Elon Musk does not support the fact that fossil fuel consumption, especially coal, is increasing due to the use of crypto money.

Started to collaborate with the DOGE team

After this announcement, Elon Musk announced that it started to cooperate with Dogecoin’s developer team on the efficiency of transactions in the system. Elon Musk said this work has “promising potential”.

The Tesla team inspected the code of BTCPay Server, an open source software, in March, and forwarded the bug it found here to the BTCPay team.

Dogecoin ecosystem started to get active again

The software used by Dogecoin has not experienced a major update since 2019. A group of developers, notably Ross Nicoll, got back to business after the DOGE price went up this year.

One of the first jobs Nicoll and others had done in February was to go for an update to a software whose last major version was released in November 2019. Dogecoin was founded in 2013 based on the code of Bitcoin and was introduced as a joke coin.

AppSwarm Corp and DogeLabs.Io took action to support these efforts on May 13th. The duo are trying to build a team of developers that can contribute to Dogecoin-based mobile apps and operate in various regions such as Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and South America.

Tom Bustamante, CEO of DogeLabs, said the following regarding the work done:

“From Dallas Mavericks to SpaceX’s Lunar Mission DOGE-1; DOGE is no longer a joke coin, but a method that real organizations can use to pay in currency. The goal of DogeLabs is to find new uses for the Doge protocol, which can include decentralized finance applications. “