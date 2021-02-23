Elon Musk: Starlink Will Double Internet Speed This Year

Responding to a user’s speed test post on Twitter, Elon Musk stated that Starlink will double the speed of the internet this year. In addition, according to Musk, Starlink is the best internet solution, especially in regions with low and medium population density.

Elon Musk, one of the most colorful names in social media, made new statements about Starlink, the satellite internet project of space transport company SpaceX. Responding to a Twitter user who bought a Starlink beta kit from SpaceX and shared his experience including the first speed test, Elon Musk made promising statements about Starlink’s near future.

The Twitter user in question shows in the speed test screenshots he shared that he can get a maximum internet speed of 130 Mbps with Starlink and the latency (ping) is between 30 and 40 ms. Responding to these speed test results, Elon Musk promises to double the speed in the near future and reduce the delay by 50 percent.

Elon Musk: Starlink, the best solution in low or medium populated areas

“This year, the speed will double, about 300 Mbps and the delay will drop to about 20 ms,” Musk said, thus seeing the users who registered for the Starlink beta process during the year probably shared the speed increase. However, it should not be forgotten that these speed and latency times are only “target”.

Elon Musk also states that the vast majority of the world will be within the coverage of Starlink this year, and the entire next year. Stating that Starlink will always be an advantageous solution in urban areas, Musk states that it will be the best service provider in low or medium population areas.