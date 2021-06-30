Elon Musk Speaks Ambitious: Starlink Will Be Available Worldwide From August

Elon Musk spoke assertively; Making new statements at MWC 2021, Elon Musk spoke assertively about Starlink’s target of both service capacity and number of subscribers. According to Elon Musk, Starlink will be accessible all over the world, except for the South and North Pole, from August and will exceed the 500 thousand subscriber threshold in the next 12 months.

Elon Musk, one of the most controversial figures of the current century, attended a meeting at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, which started on June 28 and will continue until July 1, via video conference and shared remarkable information about the Starlink project. .

Stating that Starlink currently serves in 12 countries and new countries join them every month, Elon Musk also conveyed Starlink’s current subscriber number and short-term subscriber target. According to Elon Musk’s statements, there are currently more than 69 thousand Starlink subscribers. However, according to Elon Musk, we can see that this number is several hundred thousand in the next 12 months, and even exceeds the 500,000 threshold.

Elon Musk: Starlink increased the number of subscribers 7 times in four months

Elon Musk cites data from the past period as evidence for his prediction and reminds that Starlink had 10,000 subscribers in February 2021. Stating that the number of Starlink subscribers has increased 7 times in just four months, Elon Musk states that the number of 500,000 subscribers in the next 12 months is not an unreachable number.

Perhaps the most striking statement of Elon Musk about Starlink was about the availability. According to Elon Musk’s statements, Starlink will have worldwide accessibility outside the North and South Pole as of August.

Considering that SpaceX has steadily increased the number of countries served, rather than expanding a mass service area, the question of how much worldwide accessibility will be possible in August remains a bit in the air.