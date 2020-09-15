Elon Musk: Smart Watches, Neuralink Technology

Elon Musk, who made assertive statements about smartphones and smart watches, stated that these devices are yesterday’s technology and the future is Neuralink.

A claim made recently suggested that Huami was in talks with Tesla and that Tesla could introduce his own smartwatches soon. Elon Musk denied these allegations in a tweet he posted last night, but he not only denied the allegations, but also expressed his opinion about smart devices.

Responding to the news of the CleanTechnica website titled “Tesla is developing smart watches with its partners,” Elon Musk said, “Absolutely not. “Smart watches and phones are yesterday’s technology, the future is Neuralink,” he said, adding that he sees smartphones as “old” technology.

Since the Neuralink project, which Elon Musk showed in a live demo recently, promises to connect our brains directly to the computer and control electronic devices without using any controllers, it may be considered normal for Musk to see smartphones and smart watches as ‘yesterday’s’ technology.

However, Neuralink is only in the testing phase, and is not expected to be available to the general public anytime soon. According to Musk’s statements, the Neuralink device, which is almost the size of a coin for now, will be implanted in our brain with a simple (!) Operation and it will be possible for the brain to connect with computers.



