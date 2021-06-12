Elon Musk Show Tesla Model S Plaid rodando Cyberpunk 2077

Elon Musk: As promised by CEO Elon Musk, the new Tesla Model S Plaid system will actually be able to run next-gen games like Cyberpunk 2077. The platform showed its power during the vehicle delivery event this Thursday (10).

Previously unveiled by AMD, the entertainment system uses a Ryzen processor and a discrete RDNA 2 GPU. This combination delivers performance equivalent to PlayStation 5.

The conference had a brief demo of Cyberpunk 2077 running at a rate of 60 frames per second. According to Musk, this is the “state of the art of current generation games”.

“There has never been a car with computer and entertainment technology that was literally at the level of a PlayStation 5. Yes, it really can run Cyberpunk 2077,” Musk said during the presentation.

With a power of 10 teraflops, the entertainment system will be present in the Model S and Model X models. In a brief comparison, the console manufactured by Sony offers 10.28 teraflops to the users.

“In the future, the car will often be on autopilot or fully autonomous driving mode. So entertainment will become more and more important,” added the automaker’s CEO.

Possible exclusive Tesla control

After the event, Tesla fans posted pictures with the supposed controller for the Model S Plaid games. Similar to a car steering wheel, it is still unclear whether the accessory is real or just a fictional piece.

In images posted to Reddit, the item appears next to an Xbox console controller. As such, videos show users using Microsoft’s joystick to play Cyberpunk 2077.

Currently, the Tesla Model S Plaid sells for $130,000 — about R$660,000 in the current conversion. The electric model is considered the fastest vehicle produced by the brand so far.