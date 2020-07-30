Elon Musk – Second Screen in Bill Gates Polemics

Elon Musk’s comments on the coronavirus pandemic gathered the reaction of Microsoft Founder Bill Gates, and Gates criticized Musk in an interview. Now, Elon Musk has made some statements that took Bill Gates’ comments to ti.

In a news article we shared with you yesterday, we shared the statements of Microsoft Founder Bill Gates about Elon Musk. Gates criticized Elon Musk’s comments on the coronavirus pandemic, saying, “Don’t talk about things he doesn’t know.” he said. In our news, we said that Elon Musk did not respond to Gates, but this will probably happen soon. And it was expected.

Elon Musk has been the architect of many polemic topics before and he has always made a sarcastic attitude in those polemics. Now again, something like this happened, and Elon Musk officially made fun of 64-year-old Bill Gates. Making a statement on Twitter, Musk responded to Gates through Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” song.

Michael Jackson featured the words “Billie Jean is not my lover” in his song Billie Jean. Musk responded to Bill Gates through this song. Musk’s post on Twitter has been showered by likes and interactions by his followers.

Here is Elon Musk’s reply to Bill Gates

🎶 Billy G is not my lover 🎶 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020

The rumor that Bill Gates & I are lovers is completely untrue — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 30, 2020

Billy G (Bill Gates) is not my girlfriend

Elon Musk made another post half an hour after posting this post. Musk also targeted Bill Gates in this sharing. In fact, Musk had given the name of Gates to this time.



