Elon Musk Second Richest Person in the World

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk, who increased his fortune by more than $ 7 billion on the last trading day, became the second richest person in the world by surpassing Bill Gates. It seems unlikely that Musk will surpass Jeff Bezos anytime soon.

Being among the founders of many companies such as SpaceX, Tesla and Boring Company, the most remarkable business person and entrepreneur of the 21st century, Elon Musk also receives the financial value of his works spoken around the world.

Musk, who has added wealth to his fortune with the rise of Tesla’s shares since the beginning of 2020, is now the second richest person in the world, surpassing Microsoft’s founder Bill Gates, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Elon Musk has increased his fortune by $ 100 billion since the beginning of the year

Elon Musk had a fortune of only $ 27.6 billion at the start of 2020 and was ranked 35th on the list of richest people. Musk, whose fortune increased by $ 100.3 billion with Tesla shares in the past 11 months, had a total wealth of $ 127.9 billion according to Bloomberg.

When we examine the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, we see that Elon Musk increased his wealth by $ 7.2 billion on the last market day. Bill Gates, on the other hand, has fallen behind Musk, increasing his fortune by only $ 67.3 million. Despite losing $ 713 million from his fortune, Jeff Bezos is still the richest person in the world with a total wealth of $ 182 billion.



