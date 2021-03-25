Elon Musk says SpaceX will land on Mars ‘before 2030’

The prototypes of the Starship spacecraft are still carrying out the first flight tests in the United States, indicating that the final version should be delayed to be presented. But SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said, on Wednesday (24), that it will be ready to fly to the Red Planet long before anyone imagined.

“SpaceX will land spacecraft on Mars well before 2030. The really difficult limit is to make the Alpha Base of Mars self-sustaining,” commented the billionaire on his official Twitter profile, responding to a thread that addressed an alleged concern of European leaders in relation to reducing your company’s satellite launch costs.

On this subject, Musk believes that his competitors in Europe are “aiming very low”, referring to the type of technology used. “Only fully and quickly reusable rockets will be competitive. Everything else will look like a twin-engine in the jet era, ”he prophesied.

Expected to debut next year, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Ariane 6 and Vega-C rockets do not use the same technology used in SpaceX’s propellers, making launch costs even more expensive. A more competitive system should only be presented by the agency after 2030.

Starship’s next steps

To fulfill its bold promise to land on Mars before 2030, Musk’s company has spared no effort to make the Starship a reliable ship. For the time being, none of the prototypes remained in one piece after landing, but the last launched, SN10, resisted a few minutes after touching the ground, showing advances.

The company plans to carry out the first orbital flight of the spacecraft at the beginning of the second half of this year. After that, the schedule foresees a trip around the Moon in 2023, with crew. The main destination can be reached in 2027, with the inaugural trip to the Red Planet, but still with no one on board.