Elon Musk Says SpaceX Can Still Land On Mars In 2024

Elon Musk: SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk reinforced in a response to a comment on Twitter that the previously set deadline for the space exploration company to reach Mars is still in effect.

According to the businessman, the Starship could land on Mars from an unmanned flight still in 2024. The date “is not out of the question”, since the equipment currently undergoes a battery of altitude and landing tests. vertical – some of them even resulting in explosions, as in recent cases.

The plan to take a human crew and even colonize the Red Planet is one of Musk’s oldest dreams, which has already stated that the initial landing will happen “before 2030”.

Previously, however, he had already said that 2024 was the year that humans would set foot on Mars for the first time, something that should no longer be accomplished according to the schedule. Still on an experimental and unmanned basis, Starship’s first flights into orbit should begin in the second half of this year.