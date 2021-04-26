Elon Musk Says Several People Will Die on Mars Missions

Elon Musk said that “countless people are likely to die” during the space race for exploration, and possible occupation, of Mars. The founder of SpaceX made the comment during a conversation with the X Prize Foundation’s executive chairman, Peter Diamandis.

“You can die, it will be uncomfortable and you probably won’t have good food,” said Musk. “It will be an arduous and dangerous journey, from which you may not return alive, but it will also be a glorious adventure,” he added with a laugh. During the conversation, the CEO acknowledged that these missions “are not for everyone” and stressed that the project has volunteers who, despite the danger, decided to collaborate.

The conversation, which lasted more than an hour, was published this weekend on the XPRIZE channel. Check it out in full:

Colonization of Mars

SpaceX has launched, over the past decade, more than 100 rockets as part of the effort to make the Moon and Mars habitable for humans. In 2015, the executive revealed his intentions to build a city on the site and, two years later, he published an article about his plan to transform humans into a multi-planetary species estimating that 1 million people would live on Mars.

Although numerous launches went awry, Musk said in December last year that by 2026 humans could visit the Red Planet. It is worth remembering that the idea of ​​colonizing Mars as a way of maintaining humanity is defended by other billionaires, including Jeff Bezos.

The idea, however, is not well regarded by everyone. In a recent interview with The New York Times’ Sway podcast, Bil Gates criticized the project and said that it is necessary to focus efforts on solving Earth’s problems instead of thinking about going to another planet.