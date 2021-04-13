Elon Musk says he will ‘soon to the moon’ and Bitcoin soars

Elon Musk: With a valuation of more than 700% in just one year, Bitcoin has reached a mark it has not reached since last month – thanks to a tweet posted last Saturday (10) by Elon Musk. After the billionaire said he was “going to the moon soon”, the cryptocurrency surpassed US $ 60 thousand, reaching US $ 61.2 thousand.

Virtual currency enthusiasts interpreted the message as a reference to an expression commonly used in this area, which indicates that prices will rise, and generated a real flood of reactions to the content of the Tesla owner, who acquired about $ 1.5 billion of bitcoins recently and has seen its profits multiply since then (almost 500 thousand likes and more than 49 thousand shares).

Anyway, on Sunday morning (11), things had already “cooled” a little and the unit was quoted at US $ 59.6 thousand – compared to the US $ 58.4 thousand seen on Friday (9) .

Worldwide attention

A similar movement occurred on February 4, the day that Musk “broke” the internet with a reference to Dogecoin and appreciated it by 81%. This time, Justin d’Anethan, sales manager at the digital assets company Diginex in Hong Kong, attributes the recovery to greater investor attention after the episode of reduced offers – which has hit records due to the interest of the biggest Wall companies Street.

Stripe and PayPal already accept virtual currency as a form of payment – as does Tesla. Goldman Sachs, a multinational financial group, is negotiating its units, and BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is also eyeing the industry. In fact, according to a report by the Citi bank, this could trigger a “massive transformation” in global finance, even though there is a risk of “implosion”.

Among other news this week, Coinbase, the largest digital currency broker in the United States, will go public, being able to negotiate higher valuations than those of the Intercontinental Exchange, which owns the New York Stock Exchange.