Elon Musk says he tried to sell Tesla to Apple

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed in a tweet published on Tuesday (22) that “during the darkest days of the Model 3 program”, he tried to sell his car company to Apple. Without confirming the date, he guarantees that he has even arranged a meeting with Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple.

The “darkest days” that Elon Musk refers to may have occurred when Tesla struggled to meet the production goals of the electric car, the first model designed for the mass market, between 2017 and 2018, a time defined by Musk as “ hell of production ”, for the unmatched battery factory in Nevada.

In those days, Musk says on Twitter, “I went to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for a tenth of our current value), but he declined the meeting.”

Tesla’s current value, based on the close of trading on Tuesday (22), is US $ 616 billion, about R $ 3.2 trillion. Thus, the amount for which Elon Musk would have offered the electrical company to Tim Cook would be $ 61.6 billion, a figure that the Apple executive may have considered high.

The fact is that, to start making a profit, Tesla lived through dark years of losses, until it managed to deliver a record number of new cars last October. The company saw its shares rise 665% this year, becoming the most valuable automaker in the world, and placing itself among the top ten American companies in the S&P 500 index, the main stock valuation indicator in the USA.

Apple did not comment on Musk’s tweet, perhaps because the subject reminded Apple’s own children of its 2014 automotive project.



