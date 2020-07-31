Elon Musk Says ‘Aliens Build Pyramids’

Elon Musk’s recently shared ‘Aliens built the Pyramids’ tweet quickly became viral. This interesting tweet of Musk was a similar comeback from Twitter users.

Elon Musk, one of the most controversial and colorful personalities of the 21st century, managed to become viral on social media with a tweet he shared in the morning. Musk, who wrote “Aliens built the pyramids obv” (Aliens built the Pyramids), naturally attracted the attention of all Twitter users.

Reaching hundreds of thousands of people in a short period of time, the tweet has received about 120 thousand likes, nearly 20 thousand retweets and more than 6 thousand responses, even if it is only 2 hours since it was shared. Some social media users looking for materials to make humor exploded the jokes in a row.

There are many legends about the building process of the Egyptian pyramids. One of the most proposed theories for the Egyptian pyramids, which are quite complex and magnificent structures compared to the time they were built, is that the pyramids were built by aliens.

Aliens built the pyramids obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2020

Actually humans built the pyramids, enslaved by aliens, damn you Goa'ulds! — cardoso (@Cardoso) July 31, 2020

The pyramids were definitely built by aliens, enslaved by aliens

If aliens actually did build the pyramids, it'd have been probably because of the same reason we build sandcastles at beach and just leave them afterwards 👽 — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) July 31, 2020

If aliens built the pyramids, they are the reason we leave after making sand castles on the beach.

Possible true about Elon, who in reality is an alien got stuck on earth due to his alien craft getting destroyed in Roswell year 1947, since then he has been steering humanity to build a spacecraft to return to his home world.

Elon wants to go to mars, could go somewhere else! — T10K (@TeslaRun) July 31, 2020

It may be true for Elon, who fell to Roswell in 1947 and got stuck on Earth, and since then directed humanity to make a spacecraft to return home. Elon wants to go to Mars, he can go somewhere else.

what the pyramids originally looked like pic.twitter.com/ik1WIcMQnJ — Hani ✊🏽🧢 (@h_bash) July 31, 2020

The pyramids actually looked like this



