Elon Musk says again that he will leave Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning (2) that he will leave the social network. With the message “Out of Twitter for a while”, the billionaire did not specify the length of the break.

It was never a secret to anyone that Musk always loved to tweet – and cause controversy with that. Last Thursday (29), the billionaire changed his bio on the social network to “#bitcoin” and the price of the cryptocurrency rose 14% in less than an hour. In 2018, he commented on his Twitter about the possibility of going public with Tesla for $ 420 per share, in a “subtle” reference to marijuana. The stock skyrocketed and the message prompted Musk to be investigated by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition to the financial market, the billionaire’s comments on Twitter have already been the target of legal proceedings. In 2018, the world’s second richest man was sued for defamation for calling a random user a pedophile. Even when he accused without evidence, Musk won the case.