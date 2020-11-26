Elon Musk Said “The Future With Special Colors”

After Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the Tesla Roadster will come with special color options, graphic designers revealed the Roadster concepts with chirpy colors.

Elon Musk, one of the most talked about business people of the 21st century, made a statement on Twitter that we can consider important for Tesla fans. “As in the original model, we will have special color options on the new Roadster.” Musk hinted that the Tesla Roadster, which we have seen only red and dark gray prototypes so far, will have a wider color range when it is released.

For those who do not know; Tesla’s first car, the original Roadster, was a compact double-door sports car and was indeed available in “chirpy” color options when it was launched. However, Tesla ceased production of the original Roadster, which it first launched in 2008, in 2011, and we had to wait until 2017 for the launch of the second generation Roadster.

The original Tesla Roadster had these color options when it was released in 2008.

After Elon Musk announced that the new Tesla Roadster would be released in “special” color options, some Tesla fans imagined how Roadster models in different colors could look and posted their concepts online. Which of the following concept color options do you like the most?



