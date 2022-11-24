Elon Musk Ridiculed After Incorrectly Naming a Quote From “Dune”

Elon Musk was ridiculed after he misunderstood a quote from “Dune”.

After the official takeover of Twitter in October, Musk responded to criticism about his new approach to the social media platform.

“Fanaticism is always the result of suppressed doubt,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday (November 22), attributing this quote to Frank Herbert from his epic novel Dune.

Twitter has fact checked Elon Musk after he misquoted #Dune pic.twitter.com/StDIOf9lD5 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 22, 2022

But the fact-checking program on Twitter accused Musk of inaccuracy, adding under his tweet: “This is not a quote from the book “Dune”, but a quote from psychologist Carl Jung. Actual quote: “Fanaticism is always a sign of suppressed doubt.”

One person responded to a tweet criticizing Musk’s recent approach to employees, writing, “There is only one disgruntled employee whose job it is to check the facts, which you know he does, just to see how far he can go before he gets fired.”

But one person wrote in support of Musk: “He was just checking if the bot was working.”

Among the dozens of stars who struck Musk are Kathy Burke, Stephen Fry, Julian Casablancas of The Strokes, comedy group SpitLip and Jack White, who also left the platform over the weekend.

There are rumors that Twitter itself will soon collapse; Over the past few weeks, Musk has laid off thousands of employees, and advertisers have begun to leave the platform en masse. It is reported that a few days after Musk came to power, the level of hatred on Twitter sharply increased — for example, the use of the N-word increased by almost 500% within 12 hours.

Last week, Musk also allegedly told the remaining Twitter employees that they should “work long hours with high intensity” or leave the company, which was soon followed by rumors about the collapse of the site.