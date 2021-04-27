Elon Musk Reveals Production of Powerwall 2 Plus Started in 2020

Elon Musk stated during a recent investor conference that production of the Tesla Powerwall 2 Plus began in November 2020. The storage system with lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for home use was first launched in 2016, and now the manufacturer intends to launch a new version of the technology.

The tycoon had hinted at the novelty when he indicated possible increases in energy capacity for the manufacturer’s home batteries. Musk, however, did not elaborate. “Basically, all Powerwalls made since November last year have much more power capacity than the specification on the website. The new model has about twice the energy capacity, ”he said, finally.

Powerwall 2 Plus and solar panel

Similar to the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, the “Plus” of the new Powerwall indicates a change in capacity. The previous version features 5 kW of continuous power supply, which can reach 7 kW if taken to its maximum production. According to information provided by Musk, these values ​​will be doubled.

Speaking of him, the tycoon also indicated that the Powerwalls will be sold only with solar installations. “The installation difficulty will be much less. It will be much easier because the energy from the solar panel will only go directly to the Powerwall. And the Powerwall is always between the utility and the main power panel of the house, which means that you never have to touch the main circuit breakers in the house, “he said, stressing the importance of combining technologies for their scalability.

It is worth mentioning, however, that on Monday (26), Elon Musk stated that his company made “significant errors” in its solar panel project, which will cause changes in the cost and delays in the installations. Musk said that Tesla had difficulties in “assessing the difficulty of certain roofs”, justifying that “the complexity of roofs varies dramatically”. It is not known, however, whether these failures will interfere with the availability of the Powerwall 2 Plus.