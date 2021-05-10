Elon Musk Reveals Asperger’s Syndrome on Saturday Night Live

Elon Musk: It happened on Saturday night (08) the long-awaited presentation of billionaire Elon Musk on the humorous Saturday Night Live, on NBC. Exercising his vocation as a showman, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX started his participation in the program with a nine-minute monologue, in which he made a point of defining himself as “the first person with Asperger to present SNL”.

Keeping the footprint of the show’s characteristic humor, he amended: “Or else the first person to admit it.” Speaking of the symptoms of the syndrome, he continued to joke: “So I’m not going to make much eye contact tonight with the cast, but don’t worry, I’m doing very well in executing ‘human’ in emulation mode.”

Also present at SNL, the mother of the businessman, Maye Musk, made fun of her and asked for her Mother’s Day gift, saying: “I just hope it’s not Dogecoin”, talking about the cryptocurrency praised by her son. When he replied, smiling “yes”, Elon Musk dropped the price of the old joke currency by 24%.

What is Asperger’s Syndrome?

Asperger’s Syndrome is a psychological condition that, although within the so-called Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD), does not necessarily imply any form of global cognitive or language delay. People with Asperger’s see, hear and feel the world differently than others.

As it is not officially a disease, Asperger’s syndrome cannot be cured either, but it is a personality trait that these individuals will carry throughout their lives. They usually have average or above average intelligence, and even if they don’t have cognitive problems, they can have learning difficulties.

Although several psychological profiles are grouped under the TEA classification in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V), the truth is that, with adequate support, everyone can be helped to have a quality life according to their choices and limitations, such as any human being.