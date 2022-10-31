Elon Musk responded to rumors about the return of Donald Trump on Twitter

Twitter owner Elon Musk has finally responded to rumors about the return of former US President Donald Trump to the platform after he was banned back in 2021.

The Internet is full of rumors about what will happen next with Twitter after the purchase of the platform by Space X boss Elon Musk for $ 44 billion and the lifting of Donald Trump’s ban.

So far, Elon has not wasted any time and has been making big strides, suggesting that he can revive Vine and even introduce PvP “game modes” in the future.

As Twitter is updated in the coming weeks and months, rumors are growing about whether some controversial figures, including Trump, will be allowed back — about which Elon finally broke his silence.

Elon Musk stands for “freedom of speech” on Twitter.

Elon Musk responded to calls to unban Donald Trump on Twitter

Musk’s commitment to “freedom of speech” has been the subject of discussion by many on both sides of the political spectrum, with the “main Tweet” stating that “anyone suspended for minor and questionable reasons will be released from Twitter prison.”

Musk’s reign began with the dismissal of Vijay Gadde, a top executive who played a key role in suspending Trump’s account, as well as several other high-ranking officials.

Although Twitter’s new content moderation policy hasn’t been changed yet, Elon teased the possibility of Trump returning to the platform.

If I got a dollar every time someone asks me if Trump will return to this platform, Twitter would mint money!

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

“If I got a dollar every time someone asks me if Trump is coming back to this platform, Twitter would be minting money!” he said on Monday.

Elon has hinted at new monetization models before, but it is doubtful that he is going to start charging users for questions about account unboxing. However, if the former president is ever reinstated, it will definitely break the internet.

However, until then, keep it tied to Dexerto to keep up to date with all the latest news on Twitter and Musk’s plans for the social media giant.