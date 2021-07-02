Elon Musk Rebelled Against Microsoft’s Skype Application!

Elon Musk Skype rebellion. In a post on his Twitter account, Elon Musk humorously expressed that he was tired of the Skype application.

Elon Musk , one of the richest people in the world, continues to use social media actively. The famous billionaire, who is often on the agenda with crypto money statements, is also spoken with the jokes he makes from time to time. Finally, Elon Musk, who came to the agenda with his Skype joke, became the voice of his followers.

Noting that there is no drying up of applications in Windows, Elon Musk also managed to make his followers laugh. However, the fact that Musk has already made this sharing before has drawn the reaction of some followers.

Elon Musk’s Skype rebellion

In Elon Musk’s Twitter post, we see a scene from the TV series Family Guy. The series, made for adults, is the subject of many different jokes thanks to the different topics it covers in each episode. The characters in the scene represent Microsoft’s popular application Skype and the Windows user. Here, Elon Musk emphasizes that Windows users cannot get rid of Skype no matter what they do.

The reason for this is quite simple. Software developers often include their own applications and programs in their operating systems. Windows 10 is no different. Microsoft places its own and contracted companies’ programs on its computer. Even if these applications are deleted by acting as a part of the operating system, they do not disappear from our lives. Although the company has announced that it will change this situation with Windows 11, the problem is not solved for now.

On the other hand, followers revealed that Elon Musk has made this sharing before. While users reacted, Elon Musk did not make any other statements about the sharing.