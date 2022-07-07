Elon Musk quietly welcomed twins with Neurolink CEO Chiffon Lysis a few weeks before the birth of his daughter with Grimes

Grimes and Elon Musk Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Slowly expanding his family. According to reports, Elon Musk welcomed twins just a few weeks before the birth of his daughter with Grimes.

On Wednesday, July 6, Insider published court documents stating that the 51-year-old CEO of Tesla and Siobhan Zilis, the head of his company Neuralink, became parents of twins in November 2021. The documents, which were filed in Austin, Texas, in April, petitioned the court to change the names of their children so that they “have the father’s last name and contain the mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The publication reports that their request was granted in May. Musk and Zilis have not yet made public comments.

In March, news broke that Musk and, again and again, partner Grimes welcomed their second child, a girl named Exa Dark Sideral Musk, from a surrogate mother in December 2021. time, telling Vanity Fair that she wasn’t sure she was “free to talk” upon her daughter’s arrival.

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” she said. “No matter what happens to the family, I just feel that the kids should stay away from it, and X is just around. I mean, I think E. really sees him as his protégé and forces him to do everything and everything… X is there. His situation is like this. But yes, I do not know.”

Grimes and Musk are also parents to son X AE A-XII, who was born in May 2020.

“There is no real word for it. I would probably call him my boyfriend, but we are very mobile,” she explained her relationship. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. …We just have our own business, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Musk also has twins Vivian and Griffin, 18, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 16, from ex-wife Justine Wilson. Last month, Vivian changed her name, telling the court that she “no longer lives with my biological father and does not wish to be associated with him in any way, shape or form.”

In addition to changing her surname to Wilson, Vivian, who is transgender, legally changed her name.