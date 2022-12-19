Elon Musk Promises to Resign As Head of Twitter After He Was Knocked Out of The Vote

Elon Musk, the current owner of Twitter and founder of Space X and Tesla, has promised to step down as the controversial boss of the social media platform after a recent poll voted for him.

The newly appointed boss of the social media platform has fallen on hard times since taking over in October 2022, publishing new policies unblocking controversial figures such as Andrew Tate, redesigning confirmation badges and most recently trying to ban the promotion of other platforms to the site, which was quickly changed.

Now, in a surprise poll, Musk has taken to Twitter to give his users the chance to vote on whether Musk should step down as head. This is not a new addition to how Musk manages the platform, as he often uses surveys to identify new policies or changes that need to be made. However, this survey is much more serious and not in his favor.

Elon Musk promises to step down as head of Twitter

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Gaining more than 17 million votes, Twitter users voted for the removal of Elon Musk from the post of head of Twitter. The results were relatively close, with percentages close to 50% on each side, however, the vote clearly went against the CEO.

Although Musk undoubtedly lost the poll, it remains to be seen whether he will agree with the results and start looking for a successor, despite the statement that he “will abide by the results of [this] poll.”

Many users wondered if this was just a ploy to hide the fact that Musk had already chosen a new CEO. However, he quickly denied such rumors, saying that “no one wants this job that can really support Twitter” and that “there is no successor” in his place.

It seems that despite the results of the survey, the future of Twitter is more uncertain than ever, and only time can tell about the new head of the social media platform.